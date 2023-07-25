Barbie's Dreamhouse must be 'redesigned to survive' climate change, CBS reports

The classic Barbie Dreamhouse will need a redesign to combat climate change, according to a CBS report on Thursday.

Ahead of the premiere of the "Barbie" movie, the news site published an article titled, "Here's how Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse would need to be redesigned to survive as California gets even warmer." The site promoted an Instagram post by Climate Central linking the doll to its message on global warming.

CBS insisted that, due to intense heat waves, changing Barbie's Dreamhouse could be necessary to help humanity "thrive."

"Barbie's home may be a Dreamhouse, but as her state of California continues to experience a brutal heat wave sending temperatures to the triple digits, it may not be a dream setup for long. But there is a way to help her thrive – as well as the billions of others in the world," the article read.

Climate Central's Instagram post included various graphics relating the effects of climate change on a theoretical real-life version of the Malibu Dreamhouse.

"She's a Barbie Girl, in a warming world," Climate Central wrote.

"Since Barbie first appeared in 1959, the number of years hotter (pink) than the annual average temp outnumber years that were cooler (blue)," the graphics explained. "Rising temperatures mean it takes more energy (and money) to cool homes like Barbie’s dreamhouse."

Another graphic read, "Slashing emissions helps reign in climate change…and buildings count for 1/5 of carbon pollution in Barbie’s home state."

CBS warned that the use of fossil fuels caused "severe drought that encapsulated the majority of the state, back-to-back deadly atmospheric rivers that caused massive floods, and now, extreme heat" within California that would easily turn the Dreamhouse "into an Easy Bake Oven."

"Climate Central says that insulation, energy-smart appliances, smart thermostats and LED lighting can all help take the edge off the heat in Barbie's Dreamhouse and beyond. High-efficiency heat pumps, which take the heat from the indoor air to cool off a building and use the increasingly warming outdoor air to heat up the indoors, can also help, the group said," CBS reported.

Beyond updates to the Dreamhouse, the article noted that the "most crucial" step to push back against climate change is completely ending reliance on fossil fuels.

"But Climate Central made it clear that the most crucial step in ensuring Barbie's Dreamhouse stays as iconic as it's been for generations is one that climate scientists and experts have long pushed for – cutting off the burning of fossil fuels," the report read.

A scathing new report sent to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan urged his committee to continue its probe into Ceres, a powerful organization that pushes net-zero emissions goals on American companies to address climate change.

"Ceres’ activities are a threat to our national economy, our national security, our democracy, and whether we are going to have the people rule or Wall Street billionaires are going to decide how things are done in America," Consumers’ Research executive director Will Hild told Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.