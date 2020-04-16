Bret Baier: Lawmakers from both parties weighing 'possible payback' against China over coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday that lawmakers from both parties are conferring about "possible payback" against China for actions Beijing took or failed to take in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are a lot of different options," Baier told host Tucker Carlson. " ... While it is inconclusive about the [Wuhan] lab part of it, there's high confidence, 100 percent conclusion, that China covered up the early stages of this virus on the ground to an amazing extent. and could have changed the dynamic around the world."

The "Special Report" anchor and managing editor said one path Congress could take is to amend the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act of 1976 to allow for class-action litigation against the Chinese Communist Party.

Baier noted there are already at least two class-action lawsuits pending against China in Miami federal court -- though Congress would have to change the law to allow them to go forward.

"You're already seeing bills about pulling back manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry," Baier continued. "That could be expanded to other aspects. There would be an effort to make China feel some pain for their actions, whatever it turns out to be."