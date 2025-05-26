Axios' Alex Thompson calls Donald Trump's health 'fair game' after being 'untransparent' about records

"Original Sin" co-author and Axios reporter Alex Thompson told MSNBC on Sunday that there needs to be "investigative reporting" on President Donald Trump’s health after being "untransparent" about his records.

In light of several revelations about an alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s health in Thompson’s book, "The Weekend: Primetime" co-host Ayman Mohyeldin asked him whether there is now a "double standard" in coverage for Biden’s health compared to Trump’s.

"And, certainly now, is there a double standard with the way we are covering it? I mean, are you out there also investigating and reporting about Trump’s health in the same rigor that you did this book?" Mohyeldin asked.

'ORIGINAL SIN' CO-AUTHOR EXPOSES 'FRANTIC EFFORTS' TO HIDE BIDEN'S COGNITIVE DECLINE

Thompson said that while they knew little about Biden’s health at the time, they knew "even less" about Trump’s.

"He was completely untransparent during the 2023-2024 campaign," Thompson said. "He has not been transparent since, and there is no mechanism forcing him or any future president to be transparent about their health. He could be on anything. We really have no idea. So I think it’s a really vital question."

He added that he has covered the lack of transparency from Trump in the past and considered the subject "completely fair."

"Donald Trump was older on his inauguration day than Joe Biden was on his. Donald Trump’s health is completely fair game, and there should be incredibly investigative reporting on how it’s affecting his job as president," Thompson said.

CNN host and Thompson’s co-author Jake Tapper also claimed on Thursday that Trump has not been forthcoming about his health while promoting his book on CNN.

"When it comes to the president, President Trump, while he appears healthy, he has not been transparent about his health records," Tapper said. "And I think that that‘s something that the American people have a right to."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

As he faced criticism for taking part in what many believe was an alleged media cover-up of Biden’s health, Tapper went on to insist there needed to be more force when it comes to reporting on the president.

"I just think in general, not Trump specific, but in general, I think that the press corps, and I‘m certainly including myself, needs to worry less about politeness when it comes to these health issues and needs to be even more aggressive when it comes to demanding transparency on health issues," Tapper said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP