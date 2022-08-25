Austin fire chaplain fired over religious beliefs sues city: I won't recant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For eight years, an Austin Fire Department chaplain answered the calls of distressed firefighters and served those serving the community. However, when Dr. Andrew Fox answered the phone on an unsuspecting evening, he learned this would be his last call.

Fox joined "America's Newsroom" Thursday after his volunteer service with the Austin Fire Department was terminated due to religious beliefs shared in a personal blog.

Fox wrote that he believed biological males should not be allowed to compete against biological females. When city officials demanded he recant his statement and apologize, Fox says he apologized to anyone who was offended but could not apologize for his faith.

"When I was fired over the phone, I felt an immediate offense there that my First Amendment rights have been violated of freedom of speech and freedom of religion in something unrelated to my job," Fox told host Dana Perino.

OPPOSING BIOLOGICAL MALES IN WOMEN'S SPORTS COST ME MY JOB AS AUSTIN'S FIRE CHAPLAIN, NOW I'M SUING

Since his firing, Fox has filed a lawsuit against the city of Austin for violating his constitutional rights -- specifically the freedom of speech and freedom of religion.

"This is a situation where the city of Austin demanded that Dr. Fox recant his beliefs in order to keep his job," Fox's lawyer Ryan Bangert said. "That is not the job of government institutions to tell Americans how to think, especially outside of work."

Fox's story is one of hundreds of Americans facing professional pushback for their personal beliefs. In 2015, Washington high school football coach Joe Kennedy was fired for holding post-game prayers.

Kennedy eventually won his lawsuit after the Supreme Court ruled the school district violated his First Amendment rights.

Fox, who immigrated from England over two decades ago, argued incidents of the government trying to suppress First Amendment rights are increasing at a "rapid rate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When I look over the last 23 years, I can say the country I chose to come to live in, to raise my family in and to work in, is certainly not the country that we currently live in today," Fox said.

"It does seem that government entities are punishing individuals for voicing their First Amendment rights."