Atlanta

Atlanta locals slam the state of the current economy: 'Living is so hard'

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson , Nikolas Lanum Fox News
Published
‘Frustrating’ economy has these Atlanta locals distraught Video

‘Frustrating’ economy has these Atlanta locals distraught

Voters in Atlanta fret over high rent prices, groceries and more in the current economy.

ATLANTA – Atlanta, Georgia locals expressed "frustration" to Fox News Digital over the economy, pointing to high grocery and gas prices.

"[Atlanta] went upscale, and now they're raising their prices. Like living is so hard," Chelsea told Fox News Digital during a series of interviews in the critical swing state.

"Everywhere you look, you know, you can't even get a, you know, a gallon of milk for the regular price anymore. Everything's so inflated," Atlanta resident Marcellus said.

"Inflation has been terrible. And the person that was in the office there, he wasn't really doing too much for us," Marcellus said, adding that prices were lower when former President Trump was in office.

Atlanta locals discuss crime

Chelsea spoke with Fox News Digital about crime on Tuesday. (Fox News Digital)

'TOUGH CALL': ATLANTA VOTERS SPLIT ON WHO WILL WIN GEORGIA

"For one, things going up in price in the food, in the stores. It's not that good for you," Tim said.

Marcus, a Detroit native who moved to Atlanta for better work opportunities, said he feels like "the economy is definitely headed towards financial impact in terms of recession."

"I do feel that the prices are in an influx right now," Marcus, the hospitality professional, said. 

Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a slight edge over Trump in a new poll released Tuesday that looked into which candidate voters view as the one representing change. 

Atlanta residents

GEORGIA GOP CHAIR SHARES 2-PRONGED ELECTION STRATEGY AS TRUMP WORKS TO WIN BACK PEACH STATE

Trump, however, maintained his lead among male voters and has kept the trust of most voters on economic issues.

College students in Atlanta also weighed in on the economy.

"I'm broke, so I don't like it and I can't really do anything about it. But, you know, I just can't really control it. It's just a thing I have to deal with," Georgia State student Audrey told Fox News Digital.

Over at Georgia Tech, one student named Brandon said the "economy was better with Trump."

Georgia college student

Georgia Tech student Brandon reacts to the current economic conditions.

Brandon, a native of Savannah, Georgia, added that getting the economy back on track is his top issue.

"I think the blue collar is especially better with Trump," he said.

Fox News' Stephanie Sorace contributed to this report.

