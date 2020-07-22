Associated Press will capitalize ‘Black’ but not ‘White,’ citing concern of legitimizing white supremacy

The Associated Press announced last month it would capitalize the word “Black” when used to describe racial, ethnic or cultural topics, but decided this week that “White” will not receive the same treatment -- partially because the newsgathering service feels capitalizing “White” could subtly legitimize white supremacy beliefs.

“AP style will continue to lowercase the term white in racial, ethnic and cultural senses,” AP vice president and editor-at-large for standards John Daniszewski wrote.

The AP typically sets the style standard that is used in newsrooms throughout the country, so the decision will impact hundreds of publications. Daniszewski wrote there “was clear desire and reason to capitalize Black,” notably because “people who are Black have strong historical and cultural commonalities, even if they are from different parts of the world.”

The AP doesn’t feel there is similar support when it comes to capitalizing the word “White.”

“White people generally do not share the same history and culture, or the experience of being discriminated against because of skin color. In addition, we are a global news organization and in much of the world there is considerable disagreement, ambiguity and confusion about whom the term includes,” Daniszewski wrote.

“We agree that white people’s skin color plays into systemic inequalities and injustices, and we want our journalism to robustly explore those problems,” Daniszewski added. “But capitalizing the term white, as is done by white supremacists, risks subtly conveying legitimacy to such beliefs.”

Earlier this month, Fox News announced it would capitalize “Black” when it is used as an adjective to describe people, a community or culture, after consulting with its diversity team and researching the history of language, culture and customs.

However, colors that are commonly used to describe a race, such as “White and “Brown,” will also be capitalized by Fox News when used as adjectives, coinciding with the recommendation by the National Association of Black Journalists.