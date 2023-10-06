'View' hosts slam Biden administration disconnect on border wall: 'Their messaging sucks'

Multiple co-hosts of ABC’s "The View" slammed the Biden administration, Friday, for not getting its messaging straight on the need for miles of new border wall in south Texas.

Co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro ripped into the Biden administration for allowing media drama to ensue after it appeared to be at odds with its own Department of Homeland Security’s request for an additional physical barrier put up on the southern border.

After the president and his press secretary appeared hesitant to acknowledge DHS’ request this week, Griffin claimed the White House seems ill-equipped to deal with the immigration crisis, Navarro complained that the issue was getting more attention than the latest strong jobs numbers and Haines said the administration's messaging "sucks."

BIDEN SAYS A WALL WON'T STEM TIDE OF MIGRANTS, BUT HIS ADMIN JUST ADMITTED THEY NEED ONE

Griffin began by pointing out the issue at the border and criticized the administration for not being united on its solution. She said, "Here’s the reality. There’s a crisis at the southern border. What your answer is on the solution may differ but Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden’s secretary said with regard to the border wall and there’s an acute and immediate need to construct a physical barrier."

Mentioning Biden’s recent comments about the Mayorkas request – where he indicated he doesn’t support funding more wall construction but can’t move Congress to "reappropriate" border wall funding – Griffin continued, "So DHS and the White House do not seem to be communicating on this issue and simply saying I can’t do anything while your DHS secretary moves forward to me is unsustainable."

The co-host mentioned several Democratic Party leaders, including Governor J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and New York City Mayor Eric Adams demanding federal help with the immigration crisis and drove the point home to the administration: "And there does need to be security. I never said it’s a wall. That’s not how we secure things in the 21st century – it’s surveillance, it’s facial identification, but we have to secure the border."

Haines commented on the noise that this inconsistent view within the Biden administration has created. saying, "What bothers me about this though, and it’s a big criticism of this administration – Democrats in general – is their messaging sucks."

BORDER WALL EMERGES AS FLASHPOINT BETWEEN GOP, BIDEN ADMIN AS MIGRANT NUMBERS RISE AGAIN

After noting that Republicans are much better with messaging, she advised Biden’s team on handling the topic of the government adding more wall despite it going against his policies.

Haines stated, "How I would have come out and handled it – One, I’d put Biden on the mic right away – he’s a real talk guy. Put him on the mic and say ‘We’re not going to take questions on this but I got to be straight with you. This is not my wall. This is Congress’ wall. It was appropriated in 2019, I’d be literally committing a crime by disobeying this – and we have a lot of that already happening – so we’re gonna go ahead and follow the law.’"

Bashing Biden’s response to Mayorkas' request, she added, "It didn’t come out strong and I thought the messaging looked weak, and it was confusing."

Navarro followed up by complaining that the Democrats were letting this border discussion distract from the party’s successes.

She said, "Look, part of the reason the messaging is bad I think from Democrats – and I agree with you that they could do a lot better tooting their own horns – today the job numbers came out. They are astounding. 330 something thousand more new jobs, and Democrats in Congress, a lot of them, instead of focusing on that and celebrating that – the accomplishments – are talking about 20 miles of wall."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP