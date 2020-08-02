Army National Guard veteran on Portland unrest: 'I think it's time' to 'do something about it'

An Army National Guard veteran who helped stop a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train in 2015, told “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday that “no one really agrees with what the protesters are doing” in Portland.

“I think it’s time that we actually stand up and say so and try to do something about it,” Alek Skarlatos, a Republican candidate for Congress in Oregon, said.

Skarlatos made the comments after more than 150 rounds were fired and one woman was shot in Portland on Friday night while protesters on Saturday – some of whom appeared to impersonate press – threw glass bottles and shined lasers at city police officers sent to quell the nighttime unrest witnessed for more than two months straight.

Saturday marked the third night of federal and state law enforcement cooperation in Portland, as the Department of Homeland Security continues to weigh plans to withdraw from the liberal Oregon city. It was the 64th straight day of violent demonstrations and rioting in Portland.

The Department of Homeland Security and Oregon’s Democratic Gov. Kate Brown came to an agreement on Wednesday to send Oregon State Police into Portland to assist federal officers in protecting the federal courthouse.

DHS said in its latest statement on Saturday that “while the violence is abating,” federal law enforcement’s enhanced presence on the ground will remain for the time being until they determine “the courthouse and other federal property are safe.”

“I really do think that the federal agents were doing a good job,” Skarlatos said on Sunday.

“We saw a lot of protests moved to smaller cities like Eugene and Springfield that are in my district. I think that's because they left Portland to greener protesting pastures if you will.”

When host Pete Hegseth asked Skarlatos what his message is to the people “who stand by and allow” the continued unrest in Portland take place.

“I think people need to start making up their minds as to where they stand on the issue,” Skarlatos said in response.

He added, “I went to the Elk Horn Brewery in Eugene about a week ago and this gentleman that runs it has been obviously struggling due to the coronavirus and then this is the third time he’s had all the windows in his business smashed out by protesters.”

He then said that he thinks “it’s time” that action is taken to curb the violence.

