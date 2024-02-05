Arkansas, Colorado launch 'hip hideaways' coalition to encourage small town migration

Arkansas, Colorado, Tennessee and Montana organizations have formed the "Coalition of Hip Hideaways" as more people begin migrating to rural towns.

The Northwest Arkansas Council announced on Monday that, in light of more and more people moving out of major cities, it has partnered with multiple other communities to help promote lesser-known cities and assist in "thoughtful growth."

"In the heart of vibrant, lesser-known areas of the nation, communities like Northwest Arkansas are witnessing remarkable progress — offering not just fulfilling careers and work-life balance, but also serving as hubs within a coalition of trendy hideaways," Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council, said in a press release.

He continued, "As the next installment of the Life Works Here campaign, the Coalition of Hip Hideaways seeks to enhance the quality of life for our citizens, learn from one another and navigate the evolving landscape of our diverse and growing communities — ensuring inclusive growth for the future. Approaching Colorado Springs, Greater Chattanooga and Missoula to join the coalition is just the first step on our journey of connectedness and collaboration between these communities."

As Nelson explained, the plan is a continuation of the Northwest Arkansas Council’s "Life Works Here" program in 2020 which offered up to $10,000 for remote workers willing to move to the area. More than 26,000 people applied for the program across all 50 states.

According to the press release, Hip Hideaways is intended to offer "unique cultural attractions, outdoor lifestyles, strong economies and career opportunities available in larger metros — with the character of a smaller metro and, most importantly, without the pitfalls of a crowded city."

"Emphasizing our inclusive community and welcoming diverse thoughts and experiences, we invite everyone to find their place in a Hip Hideaway, making it their own — a sincere invitation to come and witness it firsthand," Dani Bolling, senior vice president of marketing, communications & sales for the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation, said.

President and CEO of the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce Mark Losh added, "Through this coalition, we are not only promoting our communities as desirable places to live and work, but also fostering a network of support and collaboration to ensure thoughtful growth and preserve our unique identities. Together, we can create a stronger and more vibrant future for all of our Hip Hideaways."

Recent years have seen an uptick of people moving to small towns and mid-size cities from major metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles. Many have cited the affordability of these areas, while others have cited less crime and a better atmosphere.

