Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

'We need help out here': Arizona farmer sounds the alarm on migrant surge contaminating crops

Alex Muller says he has to throw out produce when somebody enters his field

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
close
Migrant surge over the past two years has been 'death by a thousand cuts': Alex Muller Video

Migrant surge over the past two years has been 'death by a thousand cuts': Alex Muller

Pasquinelli Produce Company president Alex Muller describes how the migrant surge affects his ability to procure produce on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' 

Alex Muller, president of Pasquinelli Produce Company, said record numbers of migrant crossings have caused him to often throw out the produce he is growing due to contamination. 

Muller, a farmer from Yuma, Ariz., described the impact on his business Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"Over the last two years, it's just been a death by a thousand cuts. It's been a slow trickle, and we're seeing it every day," he said. 

Migrants walk on a dirt road after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Mission, Texas. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Migrants walk on a dirt road after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Mission, Texas. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ((AP Photo/Julio Cortez))

"The community here has seen an uptick in crossers. And it's just been continuous and continuous, and it's taxing. And it's hard for us to do our jobs when we take food safety at the utmost for what we do. And any time anybody enters our field, we have to cordon that off and flag it and we don't harvest that area."

Host Tucker Carlson questioned why neither the state nor the federal government was stepping in to help. 

Muller responded saying Border Patrol is the only agency that shows up. 

"The Border Patrol are a glorified travel agency now. And, you know, people cross down here a quarter mile and Border Patrol comes down and they put people in busses. They take them to a tent city where the Border Patrol station is. There's probably 5000 people there at any given time. And they're giving them bus passes or airplane tickets and they're flying all over the country. And it's been insane to watch for the last two years," he explained. 

Video exposes secret government migrant flights Video

"We need help down here. And we want to bring light to this situation."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has bussed thousands of migrants from his state to liberal cities such as Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Chicago in an effort to relieve overwhelmed border communities.

The Biden administration has repeatedly called Abbott's decision nothing more than a "publicity stunt" that uses migrants as pawns in a political game. 

IS BUSSING MIGRANTS ETHICAL? NEW YORKERS WEIGH IN

Data from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from fiscal year 2022 found a record number of migrants died while crossing the border. 

Migrants leave for a shelter from the Port Authority bus terminal in New York, the United States, on Sept. 27, 2022. New York City will set up and open transitory humanitarian emergency response and relief centers in the coming weeks to handle the influx of migrants transported from Texas and other border states, announced New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently. 

Migrants leave for a shelter from the Port Authority bus terminal in New York, the United States, on Sept. 27, 2022. New York City will set up and open transitory humanitarian emergency response and relief centers in the coming weeks to handle the influx of migrants transported from Texas and other border states, announced New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently.  (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images)

CBP sources told Fox News in January that migrant encounters at the southern border exceeded 250,000 in December, marking the first time on record that encounters have reached that level.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Muller explained he and his wife are proud of the work they do, providing food to the American public, but argued something needs to be done about the migrant crossings. 

"It's been going on for two years and we need help down here. It's not something that's in our wheelhouse. It's not something the city of Yuma needs to deal with. But yeah, we'd like to get some help," he said. 

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.