Ari Fleischer on 'Kilmeade Show': Liberals get hurt the most by 'nonsense' press coverage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer said Wednesday White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and other liberals do not understand the new Florida parental rights law, slamming the liberal media for "making things up" rather than reporting the truth. Fleischer told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that liberals get hurt the most by the media because they buy into what they are pushing as the truth.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY CALLS OUT THE LEFT FOR ‘SICK OBSESSION WITH THEIR CHILDREN’

ARI FLEISCHER: It's one of the reasons I wrote my book. The press deceives the American people. When they reported that the Florida law, a perfectly sensible law that tells teachers in K-3 not to talk about sexual orientation to little children in school. And they call it "Don't Say Gay." The damage is being done to liberals like Jen Psaki. Conservatives like you and me see through it. We know when the press label something like that, 'don't say gay,' that there's more to the story, the press is just making things up again. But liberals buy it and then they cry, they cry because the press is letting them down. They actually think that that's what the law is. They probably think it applies to kids in high school. I would agree with Jen Psaki, there are high school kids who are struggling with who they are. I think it is one of the most sensitive issues, and it should be handled compassionately.

But hell no, not for K through 3. That law was eminently sensible, and the press's distortion of the law is what hurts liberals the most as they buy the nonsense that they're being spewed to by CNN and MSNBC and the New York Times, who deceive viewers with news that's false, that's bogus, that's wrong. And so all the American people suffer from bad press coverage. But one of the things I talk about in my book is how liberals get hurt the most because they've bought into this fake ecosystem of what the press is trying to tell them the world looks like.

HEAR THE FULL FOX NEWS RADIO INTERVIEW BELOW: