Ari Fleischer on House Dems' impeachment push: 'They shot a bullet they can't take back'

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer said on Friday that while President Trump’s July phone call with the Ukrainian president was “inappropriate,” the resulting impeachment push was unwarranted.

“This keeps happening. Whether it moves forward or not, this is what is so troubling and why I said from the start, the president's phone call was inappropriate, it was wrong, but impeachment has never been the right answer and the Democrats now have shot a bullet they can't take back,” Fleischer told, “Outnumbered.”

“What are they gonna do if the president does something really bad? Are they going to try to do this twice? That's the problem,” Fleischer said, arguing this has become a "waste of time."

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE APPROVES ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT AGAINST TRUMP, GOP SLAMS ‘KANGAROO COURT’

Fleischer weighed in on the House Judiciary Committee voting Friday to adopt two articles of impeachment against Trump – capping a contentious three-day session that Republicans panned as a “kangaroo court” and teeing up a historic floor vote right before the holiday break.

The committee adopted both articles, alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, on a party-line vote of 23-17. A final roll call in the full House is expected next week, which could trigger a Senate trial in the new year just as presidential primaries are set to get underway.

Republicans have repeatedly and loudly objected to the impeachment inquiry, which focuses on Trump’s July 25 conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Democrats have alleged that the conversation was part of a quid pro quo in which Ukraine would conduct investigations into Trump’s political rivals in exchange for then-withheld military aid and a White House meeting.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.