Ari Fleischer: Chris Cuomo should be let go from CNN if still advising brother

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer questioned Chris Cuomo's future at CNN on "America Reports" Tuesday, calling on the prime-time host to be removed from the network if he is advising New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his resignation.

Ari Fleischer: John, you also mentioned CNN. You mentioned his relationship with his brother. And I think that's another open issue. What have been the conversations between Chris Cuomo and his brother, the governor, about resignation? Is he still advising his brother? Because if he still is advising his brother, then CNN has got to let Chris Cuomo go. I mean, after saying it was inappropriate, it was wrong for him to give advice to his brother previously. There is no advice he should be giving out. There needs to be a firewall. So that's another question that needs to be asked.

