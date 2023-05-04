Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak warns the 'doors are too open' for AI to misuse data and trick you

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sounds the alarm on the potential "misuse of data" by artificial intelligence Thursday on "Your World with Neil Cavuto.'

STEVE WOZNIACK: I don't think, you know, the economic view is the one to take. It's what can happen to individuals and people. And the doors are too open for misuse of data, especially with these deep fakes that fool you, trickery. I mean, I'm into honest things. I hear something and I know, yeah that's real. And I don't want to be fed a bunch of stuff and be told it's real and get faked out and converted. It's part of the divergence we have in this country now.

Technology has always been here. You know, a human being can do so much. Give them a hammer, they can do more. That's technology. Give them a wheel, they can do more. Even our earlier personal computers – give a person a computer and a person could do more than they could before. And artificial intelligence is just the latest end point of that, which is able to gather information, organize it and, you know, do things better than a human. But on the other hand, show Google 80,000 pictures of dogs and Google can recognize a dog faster than any human. Is that intelligence? My 1-year-old granddaughter sees a dog and knows that it has limbs and the limbs are soft and hard and flexible and the dog has an eye and decides where it's going to go and looks around and does. My granddaughter knows what a dog is, and artificial intelligence just misses out on a lot of stuff, and artificial intelligence is only going to be at the perusal of humans.