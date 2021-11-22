DeSantis spox calls out AP for evoking Florida governor in story on COVID surge in cold weather states

The Associated Press was called out last week for evoking Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in a story about Michigan and other northern states seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The report published Thursday, "Virus surge worsens in Midwest as states expand boosters," explained that a surge in coronavirus cases "has some Michigan schools keeping students at home ahead of Thanksgiving."

The report covered COVID outlooks worsening in Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Dakota and Wisconsin. "Cold weather states are dominating the fresh wave of cases over the last seven days," the AP reported, citing federal data.

Florida is not a cold-weather state, and it has one the lowest rates of new COVID cases in America, but the report failed to mention Whitmer while finding space to evoke DeSantis.

"In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law that prevents businesses from ordering workers to be vaccinated unless they also allow them to opt out for a variety of reasons, including regular testing. Schools and local governments are barred from making vaccination mandates, and parents can sue schools over masks," the report stated.

"Florida lately has one of the lowest rates of new cases in the country," the AP continued. "DeSantis has become one of the nation’s most prominent Republicans through his opposition to lockdowns and other virus rules."

DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw noticed the story and took to Twitter with her criticism of the AP, with whom she's quarreled in the past.

"AP writes about the Covid surge in Michigan, doesn’t mention the name ‘Whitmer,’ does mention ‘DeSantis,’" Pushaw wrote.

Pushaw’s tweet resulted in dozens of critical messages aimed at the AP.

"I can’t believe DeSantis is doing this to Michigan," on user joked while former Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell added "You’ve been Paced," a reference to AP executive editor Julie Pace.

The AP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.