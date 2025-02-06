AOC tells voters worried about grocery prices to just 'wait until the farms are empty' from deportations

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., warned people who voted based on grocery prices to just "wait until the farms are empty" after mass deportations.

The Democratic lawmaker recently addressed the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration through thousands of arrests and deportations conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

As more raids are conducted throughout the country, Ocasio-Cortez emphasized the danger of losing illegal immigrants as "assets" to the United States economy.

"But let’s be clear, the people who are voting in this way oftentimes don’t respond to a case of compassion and humanity," Ocasio-Cortez said on the "Latino USA" podcast on Sunday. "And so, if you want to be hard-nosed about it, understand that America’s immigration force and our community of immigrants, including and especially the millions of undocumented people in this country, are why America has prospered, especially why we survived the COVID-19 pandemic."

"For all of the people who cast a vote based on grocery prices and inflation, if you think your groceries are expensive now, wait until the farms are empty," she continued. "If you think houses are expensive now, wait until there’s no one building them. If you think that having someone in your home to take care of your ailing mother or grandmother while you have to go out and earn an honest living while you’re at work, if you think that’s expensive now, wait until that immigrant workforce is gone. Understand the consequences of what this means because for America to not accept immigrants is the definition of cutting off your nose to spite your face."

She also criticized arguments that the administration is primarily focused on removing violent criminals.

"First and foremost, this idea that people are immigrants or illegal, etc… we’re talking about ourselves. This is the fabric of our country, the fabric of our community and when people say ‘I think it’s fine, they just need to be here legally,’ they’re shutting down all legal pathways," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Although she argued Trump has shown "hostility" towards the immigrant and Latino community, Trump gained significant ground among Latino voters in the last election. Among Hispanics, he improved his numbers by six points, reaching 41% of the demographic.

Ocasio-Cortez suggested this was due to the Trump campaign dividing sects of the community and "right-wing misinformation."

"I will tell you in our community, the anger was less about ‘we need to deport immigrants.’ The anger was actually how the Trump administration and the campaign was actually very surgical and very sophisticated about drawing a wedge between undocumented people and recent arrivals and asylum seekers," Ocasio-Cortez said. "That resentment exists because of the lack of movement on a path to citizenship."

"The amount of misinformation that has exploded because people are chasing retweets of a lie has been really painful," she added. "We, especially in terms of social media, are on the platforms of billionaires. These billionaires modify these algorithms, and they wield them politically. We see that most explicitly with Twitter, but it is also at play on Meta, on Facebook, etc. I think it was really hard watching people and communities that I am aligned with fall for right-wing misinformation."

