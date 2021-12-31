Jimmy Failla on AOC's Miami trip: This is why liberal politicians 'lost the locker room'

After Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was spotted without a mask in Miami, "Fox Across America" host Jimmy Failla said on "Outnumbered" Friday that the reports are not surprising because it's just the latest example of a liberal politician not adhering to the COVID restrictions they support. Failla said it's part of why liberal politicians are losing credibility with Americans on the pandemic response.

AOC SPOTTED IN MIAMI AS NEW YORK COVID CASES HIT RECORD HIGHS

JIMMY FAILLA: Nothing about what AOC is doing surprises me, because nobody pushing these public health initiatives is adhering to any of them. That is the part that has caused them to lose the locker room and taken us to the precipice of the place where Americans are fighting each other harder than we are fighting the pandemic. It really is shameful.

…

It’s embarrassing because the headline everywhere in the country, should be that deaths are down dramatically from this omicron variant. We should lead from a place of confidence with this variant. Yes, it’s more contagious, but yes, deaths are way down. We’ve instilled such a sense of fear in people right now that where I’m from in New York, when you get on the subway right now people are more upset with the guy not wearing a mask than the guy who’s not wearing any pants. It is not supposed to work that way.

