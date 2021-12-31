Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Jimmy Failla on AOC's Miami trip: This is why liberal politicians 'lost the locker room'

Failla, 'Outnumbered' on COVID hitting records as Biden ends first year

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Failla on AOC being spotted in Miami as COVID cases hit record in New York Video

Failla on AOC being spotted in Miami as COVID cases hit record in New York

'Outnumbered' on President Biden urging SCOTUS to keep private business’ vaccine mandate.

After Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was spotted without a mask in Miami, "Fox Across America" host Jimmy Failla said on "Outnumbered" Friday that the reports are not surprising because it's just the latest example of a liberal politician not adhering to the COVID restrictions they support. Failla said it's part of why liberal politicians are losing credibility with Americans on the pandemic response.

AOC SPOTTED IN MIAMI AS NEW YORK COVID CASES HIT RECORD HIGHS

JIMMY FAILLA: Nothing about what AOC is doing surprises me, because nobody pushing these public health initiatives is adhering to any of them. That is the part that has caused them to lose the locker room and taken us to the precipice of the place where Americans are fighting each other harder than we are fighting the pandemic. It really is shameful.

It’s embarrassing because the headline everywhere in the country, should be that deaths are down dramatically from this omicron variant. We should lead from a place of confidence with this variant. Yes, it’s more contagious, but yes, deaths are way down. We’ve instilled such a sense of fear in people right now that where I’m from in New York, when you get on the subway right now people are more upset with the guy not wearing a mask than the guy who’s not wearing any pants. It is not supposed to work that way.

WATCH FULL ‘OUTNUMBERED’ DISCUSSION BELOW:

President Biden urges SCOTUS to keep private business’ vaccine mandate Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.