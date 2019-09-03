Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Dorian
Published

Ocasio-Cortez ties climate change to Hurricane Dorian damage in Bahamas: 'This is what climate change looks like'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said Tuesday that climate change was to blame for Hurricane Dorian's devastating impact on the Bahamas.

"This is what climate change looks like: it hits vulnerable communities first," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Tuesday.

Dorian's punishing winds and torrential rain battered the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, which have a combined population of about 70,000 and are known for their marinas, golf courses, and all-inclusive resorts.

The Grand Bahama airport was under 6 feet of water and at least five deaths were reported.

The freshman New Yorker dismissed "climate deniers" who claim the latest hurricane has nothing to do with climate change.

"I can already hear climate deniers screeching: 'It’s always been like this! You’re dim,' etc. No. This is about science & leadership," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. "We either decarbonize & cut emissions, or we don’t & let people die."

