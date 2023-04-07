AOC blasted for accusing GOP of 'fascism' after expulsion of Tenn. House Dems: 'So dishonest. It's disgusting'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is facing backlash for a tweet critics are saying is "inciting violence."

The Republican-controlled Tennessee House voted to expel two Democrats on Thursday for leading and participating in protests that disrupted House proceedings while advocating for gun reform.

Ocasio-Cortez shared video of protesters chanting "F--- you fascists" to GOP lawmakers following the expulsion vote on Twitter.

TENNESSEE DEMOCRATS SAY HOUSE EXPULSION VOTE ‘LOOKED LIKE A JIM CROW-ERA TRIAL’

"Republicans may think they won today in Tennessee, but their fascism is only further radicalizing and awakening an earthquake of young people, both in the South and across the nation," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "If you thought youth organizing was strong, just wait for what’s coming. Gen Z don’t play."

Critics piled on the Squad member for calling the vote to expel the two lawmakers "fascism."

"Do you have any idea what 'fascism' means? You do know that it's a LEFTIST ideology, right? You do know that it depends on big, centralized government, right? You do know that the 'far right' actually wants very little government, right? You're so dishonest. It's disgusting," said Justin Haskins of The Heartland Institute's Socialism Research Center.

TENNESSEE HOUSE SPEAKER PUSHES BACK ON ‘FALSE NARRATIVE,’ RACISM ACCUSATIONS AFTER EXPULSION OF TWO DEMS

"Because demanding the expulsion of a political opponent from a legislative body is only an 'assault on democracy' when the wrong side does it. It's (D)ifferent when they do it," Club for Growth senior analyst Andrew Follett swiped.

"Voting is fascism? I thought you Marxists wanted to lock up any protestors that storm Capitals for life? What gives?" tech entrepreneur Todd Cefaratti asked Ocasio-Cortez.

DEMOCRAT LAWMAKER SUGGESTS SHE AVOIDED EXPULSION FROM TENNESSEE LEGISLATURE BECAUSE SHE IS WHITE

Others suggested that Ocasio-Cortez was leveling a threat towards Tennessee Republicans when telling them via tweet "just wait for what’s coming."

"Are you advocating for violence, Alexandria?" conservative radio host Kim Klacik asked the lawmaker.

"This is a call for violence from @AOC," actor Nick Searcy tweeted.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

In an extraordinary move, Tennessee House Republicans voted Thursday to expel Democratic Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson for "disorderly behavior" after they stormed the state Capitol building with anti-gun protesters last week.

The lawmakers interrupted House proceedings and led chants of "no justice, no peace" on from the floor, demanding action on gun control in response to the shooting at a private Christian School in Nashville that claimed six lives, including three young children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lawmakers were first stripped of committee assignments on Monday for their participation in the protest and then faced the expulsion vote Thursday. A third Democrat, Rep. Gloria Johnson, came within one vote of also being expelled.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.