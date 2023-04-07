Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Tennessee House speaker pushes back on 'false narrative,' racism accusations after expulsion of two Dems

State Rep. Gloria Johnson claimed she survived expulsion vote because she's White

Madeline Coggins
By Madeline Coggins | Fox News
close
Tennessee Democrat presenting a ‘false narrative’ with racism claims: Cameron Sexton Video

Tennessee Democrat presenting a ‘false narrative’ with racism claims: Cameron Sexton

Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton discusses the expulsion of two Democratic lawmakers and State Rep. Gloria Johnson, who survived the vote, accusing Republicans of racism.

After two Black Democratic state lawmakers were expelled for joining anti-gun demonstrations last week, protests again engulfed the Tennessee Capitol Thursday.  

Democratic State Rep. Gloria Johnson survived her expulsion vote but has since accused Republicans of racism, arguing she only remained in her position because she's White. 

Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, however, pushed back on those claims on "Fox & Friends" Friday.

"That's a false narrative on her part," Sexton (R) said. "It's unfortunate. She's trying to put political racism in this, which there was nothing on this. They were all given due process."

DEMOCRAT LAWMAKER SUGGESTS SHE AVOIDED EXPULSION FROM TENNESSEE LEGISLATURE BECAUSE SHE IS WHITE

  • Democrat Gloria Johnson
    Image 1 of 3

    Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, and Rep. Justin Pearson of Memphis stand together before a group of supporters on the floor below the House chambers following a session where it was announced Republicans began the process of expelling them, Monday, April 3, 2023. (Nicole Hester /The Tennessean via AP)

  • Cameron Sexton Tennessee
    Image 2 of 3

    Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton said he would support expulsion for three state Democrats who led protests on the House floor. (America's Newsroom/Screengrab)

  • Protestors holding signs
    Image 3 of 3

    Protestors hold up signs in the Tennessee state Capitol. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

Johnson shared her thoughts on CNN Thursday after the expulsion hearings and vote.

"I think it's pretty clear I'm a sixty-year-old white woman, and they are two young Black men. I was talked down to as a woman, man-splained to. But it was completely different from the questioning that they got," Johnson said. 

Sexton noted that Johnson "separated herself" from the protesters and that her attorney pointed out several instances which showed she was not an active participant

"Actually, she separated herself from the other two and said, I didn't have the megaphone. I didn't yell and scream. I just stood there with them alongside it. And so she made her case that she…did not do what they did."

CHAOS ERUPTS AGAIN AT TENNESSEE CAPITOL AMID VOTE TO EXPEL DEM LAWMAKERS FROM OFFICE OVER HOUSE FLOOR PROTEST

State Troopers push back crowd of protestors storming the Tennessee State Capitol Video

Johnson and the now-expelled Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones joined anti-gun protesters in storming the Capitol last week after a 28-year-old transgender person opened fire inside the Covenant School in Nashville, which killed six people, including three children.

The lawmakers were first stripped of committee assignments on Monday for their participation and then faced the expulsion vote Thursday where Pearson and Jones hit the threshold of votes needed for removal. Johnson survived by one vote. 

In response to the proceedings, the Biden White House criticized the move from the Tennessee House. 

"Today's expulsion of lawmakers who engaged in peaceful protest is shocking, undemocratic and without precedent. Rather than debating the merits of the issues, these Republican lawmakers chose to punish, silence and expel duly elected representatives of the people of Tennessee," a statement from the White House said. 

Sexton defended the response to the state representatives' involvement in the tumultuous anti-gun protests and issued a response to the administration's criticism. 

"In my house on the floor, since I'm speaker, we have rules, we have decorum, we have a process, we have procedures," he said. 

"Imagine that that happened on the congressional floor during his State of the Union address and people took over in front of him, pulled out a bullhorn and started leading the people in chants, a protest from the congressional floor. I don't think he would approve of that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What they did was not right, and it deserved expulsion," he said. 

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie, Kyle Morris nada Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Three Tennessee House Democrats face expulsion, unrest at State Capitol Video

Madeline Coggins is a Digital Production Assistant on the Fox News flash team with Fox News Digital.