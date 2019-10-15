Design studio releasing Ocasio-Cortez action figure

It's official: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is a veritable icon -- at least for some toy fanatics.

The freshman congresswoman is getting her very own action figure as part of a series of political toys created by a Brooklyn-based design company.

The company, FCTRY, showcased its "AOC" doll design through an online fundraising site, asking supporters to help finance its product along with other political action figures. The fundraiser started on Tuesday but has already surpassed its goal of $15,000, which it hoped to achieve by mid-November.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign had nearly 800 backers and more than $20,000 in donations.

AOC GETS CHOKED UP AT CLIMATE FORUM: 'MY DREAMS OF MOTHERHOOD ARE NOW BITTERSWEET'

"We're toymakers, not prophets, so take what we say with a grain of salt," the company said. "But we've got a pretty good track record of spotting real-life heroes in the making and from where we sit, AOC has the makings of a legend. So we're doing what we do best and turning her into an action figure."

A promotional video debuts the "AOC" toy with a series of cheers describing her as a model feminist, activist and Democrat. "Tell me what a role model looks like. This is what a role model looks like," voices on the video say in a call-and-response fashion typical of street protests.

FCTRY also displays infographics detailing the congresswoman's rise to prominence and touting her activism.

"Just two years ago, AOC was an anonymous 20-something waiting tables and tending bars in New York City, and now she is literally one of the most influential politicians in the United States. Things like this don't happen in real life, right?" the company asked.

"But it is happening and we are all witnesses. What makes it even crazier is that she's just getting started. Like if this were a trilogy, we’re probably only about 45 minutes into part one -- aka the origin story -- so let's recap."

OCASIO-CORTEZ DEFENDS TWEET PROMOTING IDEA OF 'PRISON ABOLITION,' PUSHES 'JUST ALTERNATIVES TO INCARCERATION'

The page delves into a timeline starting with Ocasio-Cortez's birthday in 1989 and her placing second at a science fair. When it reaches her college years, the graphic highlights how she participated in a music video -- one that led to criticism from some conservatives at the time it resurfaced.

The promotional video also praises AOC for supporting a climate protest outside of then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's office in November of 2018. Since becoming House speaker, Pelosi, D-Calif., has clashed with the congresswoman -- suggesting her social media following was relatively insignificant when compared with the amount of power she and other progressives had in Congress.

But FCTRY touted her Twitter following -- 5.5. million followers -- along with her status as the youngest congresswoman ever elected.

FCTRY offers packages of action figures including Ocasio-Cortez, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "collector set" includes those three in addition to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former President Barack Obama, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. If buyers just want Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders, they can purchase the "Call them socialists" package.

"The figures are one part product and one part social commentary, exploring who we idolize in contemporary culture and how we do it," the company said of the product line.