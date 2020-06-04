Antifa members talk eye gouging, 'destroying your enemy,' undercover video claims

The far-left extremist group called Antifa teaches vicious tactics such as eye gouging and is structured “almost like a company” in order to incite violence and “destroy” enemies while remaining anonymous, according to the latest undercover video from Project Veritas.

Antifa -- the movement that stands for "antifascist" – has been in the news this week as violent protests erupted around the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. President Trump has suggested the group should be considered a terrorist organization, and Project Veritas published what is billed as “a video exposing the violent nature of the controversial group” in light of the recent events.

“I’ve been undercover with Rose City Antifa… depending on the setting, if I were to be caught or found out in a setting where I am present with them, it could escalate to violence against me,” a Project Veritas undercover journalist, who says he is no longer embedded in Antifa, said to open the tape

The video then shows alleged undercover video of an Antifa member identified as Nicholas Cifuni telling others, “Don’t be that f------g guy with the goddamn spike brass knuckles getting photos taking of you. Police are going to be like ‘perfect we can prosecute these f-------s look how violent they are’ and not that we aren’t but we need to f------g hide that s—t.”

The undercover journalist said he is “about halfway” through the prospecting process that it takes to become a member of the violent group. It is unclear when the Antifa meeting that was secretly recorded occurred, but it appears to have taken place before recent protests related to Floyd’s death.

Wearing a black mask to protect his identity, the undercover journalist explained the steps Antifa allegedly takes to secretly meet with prospective members

“The whole goal of this is to get out there and do dangerous things as safely as possible,” a member is heard telling the group.

“Practice things like an eye gouge, it takes very little pressure to injure someone’s eyes,” the man identified as Cifuni said. “Consider, like, destroying your enemy, not, like, delivering a really awesome right hand, right eye, left eye blow, you know? It’s not boxing, it’s not kickboxing, it’s, like, destroying your enemy”

The undercover journalist said Antifa encourages members to dress in “Black Block,” which he says is a way of dressing that helps conceal the identity of members.

“They do not hesitate to either push back or incite some kind of violence. In our classes and in our meetings, before we do any sort of demonstration or Black Block, we talk about weapons detail and what we carry and what we should have,” the undercover journalist said.

Project Veritas Founder and CEO James O’Keefe added a disclaimer that his group does not condone violence.

“It is a sad time in our nation’s history with Antifa activists hijacking #blacklivesmatter protests in cities across the country, attacking the police and engaging in violence,” O’Keefe wrote. “In many places, it appears the violence is planned, organized & driven by anarchic left extremist groups — far-left extremist groups using Antifa-like tactics.”

Earlier this week, independent journalist Andy Ngo told Fox News that “left-wing media, liberal media, establishment media, legacy media, has many sympathies” with Antifa’s goal

“The superficial resistance against the Trump administration, against conservatism, against the GOP, they have that in common with them,” Ngo said. “Liberal ignorance of what and who Antifa actually are and their history.”

Project Veritas, which frames itself as a conservative whistleblower watchdog group, has previously released hidden camera footage of network news producers and executives, federal politicians, and members of private political organizations making statements while unaware they were being recorded.

In 2019, Project Veritas released undercover recordings that captured CNN employees casually confirming the network's anti-Trump bias. The group also famously published video of ABC News anchor Amy Robach claiming on a hot mic that higher-ups at her network killed a story that would have exposed the now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein three years ago.

Earlier this year, ABC News suspended veteran Washington correspondent David Wright for remarks he made that were captured on video by Project Veritas.