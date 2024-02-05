Angel Mom reacts to Bragg releasing migrants after brutal NYPD attack: 'Worst thing he could've done'

An Angel Mom described her frustration with soft-on-crime policies towards illegal immigrants after violent migrants who attacked two New York City police officers were released without bail.

Mary Ann Mendoza, whose son Sgt. Brandon Mendoza was killed by an illegal immigrant in a 2014 drunk-driving crash, says Americans should expect brazen crimes like the one against the NYPD officers to keep happening around the country with the surge of illegal immigration.

"This reaction and what happened in New York is absolutely what's coming next. There's no place else for this to go. Illegal criminals know they can continue committing crimes, they can shoplift and do heinous acts in the United States and never be held accountable and Alvin Bragg knows when you release an illegal criminal like that, they will never be found," she said on "Fox & Friends First" on Monday.

Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that four of the charged migrants may have left the city on a bus for California.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg faces criticism for releasing the suspects without bail.

He told Fox News he would be presenting charges on Tuesday against the migrants who participated in the "heinous" mob attack against the officers.

"We will not rest until every person who assaulted a police officer in this awful attack is held accountable," he said in a statement.

Mendoza said releasing the suspects was the "worst thing" Bragg could've done.

"As we've heard, some of them are possibly already in California. They assume another identity. So this was the worst thing he could have done and the state of New York, it's 3.5 years minimum for assaulting a police officer and these men will face nothing. And you have online chatter by Venezuelan gangs saying we have control of your streets and I believe them. I believe that something worse is coming down the chute," she warned.

Mendoza said she's been warning about the risks of open-border policies for the past ten years, since her son was killed, and urges Americans to take the threats more seriously.

"I really feel like America, we need to wake up. We are collateral damage, and we are becoming second-class citizens and the crimes we would commit as an American citizen and restitution we would have to pay. These illegal criminals are getting off scot-free and there's only so much America is going to be able to take. We are frustrated enough with this government," she said.

She said she was not surprised by the mob attack and believes these crimes happen more often than people realize but are not covered by the media. The federal government must close the border or the situation will continue to get worse, she said.

"Until we get people who are willing to stand up for American citizens, back the Constitution, back the oath they took and do the job they were hired to do and American taxpayers pay them to do to protect us, this will just continue getting worse," Mendoza said.

