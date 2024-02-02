Migrant arrested in spat with police after showing off NYPD attack video

Video shows New York City police arresting a migrant in Manhattan Thursday night after he exchanged words with passing officers and appeared to play a recent attack on a pair of police officers on his phone for other men.

The man, wearing an orange puffer jacket and sagging pants, was seen taking a hit from a pipe and stumbling on the sidewalk outside the Roosevelt Hotel after playing the clip. He was eventually patted down and taken away in handcuffs.

An NYPD spokesperson said officers arrested Yoiber Martinez, 19, on charges of disorderly conduct, disrupting traffic and possession of a controlled substance.

Police allegedly observed him obstructing pedestrian traffic and say he had failed to provide identification before they brought him to the 18th Precinct building, where they found an unknown substance in his pocket. There was an unrelated motor vehicle crash at the same location, police said.

Surveillance video of a mob of migrants attacking two NYPD officers emerged Saturday before police captured seven suspects — only to see most of them freed without bail.

The NYPD identified the suspects as Yohenry Brito, 24, Jandry Barros, 21, Darwin Andres Gomez Izquiel, 19, Kelvin Servat Arocha, 19, Wilson Juarez, 21, Jhoan Boada, 22 and Yorman Reveron, 24 — who has two pending cases in Manhattan for assault and robbery.

Charges against Barros were dropped Thursday due to a lack of evidence against him, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Four of them then allegedly skipped town on a California-bound bus, according to the New York Post.

Andres Gomez, Servita Arocha, Juarez, and Reveron are believed to have given fake names to a church group that assists migrants who want to leave New York City, in order to flee, according to the report.

The video shows officers trying to clear out the sidewalk near the Amsterdam Theatre before one of them gets into a struggle with a man wearing yellow. After they fall to the ground, the mob can be seen kicking the officer in the head and back and fighting with his partner.

The officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The sanctuary city of New York is struggling to deal with an influx of migrants as overwhelming numbers of them pour in across the southern border.

Just last month, Customs and Border Protection reported a record number of migrant encounters at the southern border with more than 302,000.

