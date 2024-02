Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The mother of a woman who was assaulted and killed in her own home by a suspected MS-13 gang member expressed her fury over similar cases that continue to shatter families in the U.S., arguing that the Biden administration is doing nothing to help.

"Our young women are not safe," said Tammy Nobles, mother of 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton, told Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Monday.

Her words coincide with a separate incident involving 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, who was found dead on the University of Georgia's campus last week after suffering head trauma. The suspect in custody is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

"I am so sad and so angry that this has happened to another mother. The same as what happened to Kayla," she said.

"Kayla was just sleeping in her bed in her home and she was brutally murdered and raped and now this young lady was just running."

Riley's death has cast a brighter light on the Biden administration's approach to illegal immigration, compelling many to ramp up calls for tighter border restrictions and enhanced deportation efforts.

Nobles insisted "nobody's doing anything" as women are raped and murdered in the U.S. Because of that, she is working to bring awareness to her cause.

Weighing in on the prospect of a wall at the U.S. southern border, she said it should have been done a long time ago to prevent murders like her daughter's and Laken Riley's.

"They would have never died if we would have done that a long time ago. Lots of lives would have been saved. Even the fentanyl deaths," she said, adding that she holds Biden, VP Kamala Harris and Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas responsible.

"Both their deaths and other deaths could have been prevented if they would have done their job at the border… and Americans should come first, not last. Our safety matters. Their lives matter."

Nobles said she is doing what she can to raise awareness for her cause, to keep similar incidents from happening to other young women like Kayla and Laken.

"Something has to be done. This cannot keep happening," she said.

Nobles' autistic daughter, Kayla Hamilton, was raped and strangled to death three days after her 20th birthday in 2022. A teen with alleged ties to the MS-13 gang has been charged in her death and is awaiting trial.

President Biden is slated to travel to Brownsville, Texas on Thursday, to meet with U.S. Border Patrol agents , law enforcement and local leaders, according to a White House official.

Reacting to that news, Nobles told Ingraham she would ask Biden why he had waited so long to visit and would tell him to go home

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and Peter Doocy contributed to this report.