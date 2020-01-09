Andy McCarthy rips Dems' confusing logic on impeachment, Iran and 'imminent' threats

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy on Thursday blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reasoning for not sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, pointing out that Democrats previously argued that impeachment was urgent because President Trump represented a threat to the country.

“I think it’s leaving Americans very confused,” McCarthy told “America’s Newsroom,” wondering how Democrats can also downplay the threat posed by top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed last week in a U.S. drone strike.

“At the same time, we have Iranians and the networks that they control attacking Americans again and again. The president has taken out a guy who killed 600 at least Americans. Their current position is ‘why did he do it ... the Iranians are not an imminent threat.’ I must think people look at this and are fairly confused,” he added.

Pelosi is facing rising pressure to transmit articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate, as members of her own party signal they are losing patience with her delay tactics.

PELOSI CLINGS TO IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES, DEMANDS MCCONNELL RELEASE TRIAL PLANS

Pelosi, D-Calif., indicated to Democratic colleagues – first on Tuesday in a memo, and again on Thursday during a press conference – that she plans to continue to hold onto articles of impeachment, at least until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., releases a resolution outlining the terms for a Senate trial.

"We need to see the arena in which we are sending our [impeachment] managers. Is that too much to ask?" Pelosi said Thursday, adding she first wants to know the "terms of engagement" for a Senate trial and voicing concern that senators won't be impartial.

But on both sides of Capitol Hill, several Democrats are saying it's time for the trial – on allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – to proceed in the Senate.

McCarthy said that the House Democrats did not "catch the president doing anything."

"This is the impeachment where nothing actually happens and yet they tell us we can’t wait for the November election, we can’t wait to hear from important witnesses because the president is an imminent threat,” he said.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.