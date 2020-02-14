Andy Biggs slams 'disparate treatment' of Roger Stone compared to Democrats

The original charge made by Justice Department (DOJ) prosecutors against President Trump's former associate Roger Stone – as well as lesser or nonexistent sentences for wrongdoing by Democrats – appears to be "disparate treatment," Arizona Republican congressman Andy Biggs said Friday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Ed Henry, Biggs urged viewers to remember that Attorney General William Barr is an "independent thinker and actor."

"And he's done a tremendous job running the DOJ: everything from the sanctuary city issue to prosecution of Chinese IP theft," he added. "I think these things are important to remember."

Biggs comments came as the DOJ announced Friday it will not pursue criminal charges against former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, after a nearly two-year investigation into accusations brought by the agency's independent watchdog, which found that he lacked "candor" when questioned about leaking to the media.

It has been a dramatic week at the Justice Department relating to Stone's criminal case. The week saw federal prosecutors recommend a tough sentence for Stone, only to have the leadership at the DOJ overrule the prosecutors and call for a lesser sentence. That prompted resignations from several of the prosecutors on the case.

After the president expressed his frustrations about the case against Stone over Twitter, Barr said in a television interview on Thursday that “it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases.”

The president, who has railed against McCabe and has argued prosecutors have been tougher on his allies than people on the other side of the political spectrum, is likely to decry the Justice Department’s decision on McCabe.

However, what Biggs said gets the American people "really agitated" about the charge against Stone harkens back to former President Bill Clinton's impeachment for lying under oath.

"And, what did he get?" asked Biggs. "He got his bar license revoked. Roger Stone is getting a life sentence. You have Brennan and Clapper, you've got Strzok and Comey, all these people that we think lied to Congress — they're not even getting prosecuted," he continued.

"So, it does look like disparate treatment and I think Mr. Barr's rationale (...) is justified," he stated.

"The fact that it dovetails with the president, I'm not sure what the big issue is, ultimately," Biggs concluded.

