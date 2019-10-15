Expand / Collapse search
NBC News boss Andy Lack needs to get off New York tourism board, worker's group says

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
NBC News Chairman Andy Lack is firing back at investigative journalist Ronan Farrow's new book detailing allegations against himself and former anchor Matt Lauer.

A workers' rights group is calling for the removal of NBC News Chairman Andy Lack from a New York state tourism board following recent revelations from Ronan Farrow's new book, "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators."

The Sexual Harassment Working Group (SHWG), which was founded by former state legislative staffers who "experienced, witnessed or reported sexual harassment by former New York legislators and their staff," told the New York Post on Tuesday that Lack should be removed as vice chairman from the Olympic Regional Development Authority's board of directors. The group's purpose has been to promote tourism in the Lake Placid area.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., reportedly appointed Lack to the board years ago.

MSNBC'S CHRIS HAYES PRAISES RONAN FARROW'S REPORTING, OFFERS SUBTLE DIG AT NBC NEWS FOR  KILLING WEINSTEIN STORY

“#MeToo has exposed the systematic way that well-connected men protect each other and minimize workplace abuse.. [Cuomo] should remove Lack immediately,” the SHWG told the Post.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes sides with Ronan Farrow's reporting on NBC sexual misconductVideo

The Post also reported that sources close to Lack have said he planned to leave the board when Cuomo appoints a  new vice chairman, possibly early next year. NBC News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

In his book, Farrow detailed Lack's alleged history of "unrelenting" pursuits of women who worked for him throughout his career. Farrow also alleged that Lack was one of the top NBC executives who killed the explosive Harvey Weinstein story at the network, and that he knew about the misconduct claims against disgraced anchor Matt Lauer before his ousting in 2017.

Lack responded in a scathing memo to employees last week, "It disappoints me to say that even with passage of time, Farrow’s account has become neither more accurate, nor more respectful of the dedicated colleagues he worked with here at NBC News."

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.