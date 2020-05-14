Andrew McCarthy reacts to call for Trump to pardon Flynn after judge's ruling

President Trump should not pardon his former national security adviser, Gen. Michael Flynn, because Flynn doesn't want one, former U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy stated Thursday

In an interview on "Outnumbered Overtime" with host Harris Faulkner, the Fox News contributor reacted to comments from former deputy independent counsel Sol Wisenberg earlier.

Wisenberg theorized that the district court judge presiding over Flynn's case – Judge Emmet Sullivan – may be trying to force the president's hand to pardon Flynn by drawing out the case and roping in retired federal Judge John Gleeson as an amicus curiae or a "friend of the court."

"Let's say that President Trump doesn't win reelection and you have a Democratic administration," Wisenberg told "America's Newsroom."

"It is still within the statute of limitations for that administration to charge Gen. Flynn with perjury for the statements he made under oath in his plea hearing. So, the most protection for Gen. Flynn is a pardon."

"I don't think so, not yet," McCarthy remarked.

"I don't think Gen. Flynn wants a pardon. I think he wants the authority that indicted him to say that there wasn't a case. I think as a last resort he would take the pardon, but I think that you know there [are] other rounds to be played, here."

Flynn's case returned to the national spotlight after the Department of Justice (DOJ) motioned to dismiss charges against him of lying to the FBI about those conversations, despite a guilty plea that he later sought to withdraw.

Trump allies claim Flynn was wrongly targeted, and have suggested high-level involvement in an effort to bring him down. Democrats, however, claim the DOJ's decision to abandon the case shows how it has become politicized.

"It's the Justice Department's authority. It's within its constitutional authority to dismiss this case," McCarthy told Faulkner. "And, I don't think you go right to a pardon just because you have a district judge who is acting in a way that doesn't comport with what a district judge is supposed to do. So you go up to the court of appeals first."

