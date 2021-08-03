'Outnumbered' on Cuomo's sexual harassment: McEnany says governor 'drunk on power'

An independent investigation found that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women between 2013 and 2020 and created a "toxic workplace," according to New York Attorney General Letitia James. "Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany called Cuomo an "absolute and total monster," noting the various other scandals he was tied to over the last year.

CUOMO SEXUALLY HARASSED MULTIPLE WOMEN IN VIOLATION OF STATE AND FEDERAL LAW, NY AG FINDS

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: There's a lot of pressure in the Democrat Party building on the governor. I imagine they're huddled in his mansion strategizing about what to do. I don't anticipate him stepping down. It would be really political suicide for him to do so, but it's the right thing to do. The allegations we heard are grotesque. They're appalling. One woman saying her career in public service ended because the governor was bored and lonely. This is a classic example of a man who is drunk on power who abused his position.

And just take a walk down memory lane. You had ABC News reporting on the fact that there was a groundswell of Cuomo for 2020 support on the ground for running for president. You had USA Today saying this is America's governor. You had a fawning profile in Forbes talking about how compassionate he was and he's such a steady leader in a time of COVID when what was going on behind the scenes was much different, not just the appalling sexual assault allegations, but the nursing home scandal, the book scandal, the special testing for his family. This man was a monster. An absolute and total monster. The right thing to do is step down. I don't think he will do so.

