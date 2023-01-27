Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Andrew Cuomo claims Alec Baldwin facing charges so prosecutor gets 'headlines' and media attention

'Prosecutors are politicians' the former New York governor insisted

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
Andrew Cuomo argued on his podcast that Alec Baldwin faces manslaughter charges because the prosecutor wanted media headlines.

Former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo defended Alec Baldwin, and accused the prosecutor who charged the actor with involuntary manslaughter of being "politically" motivated and wanting media attention.

Baldwin was charged on January 19 with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" in 2021.

The former Democratic governor, who resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal in 2021, admitted he was friends with the Baldwins.

"Full disclosure, I’m an Alec Baldwin fan and friends with him, friends with his brothers. He’s from New York, Alec Baldwin, Massapequa," he said on his podcast.

Andrew Cuomo defended his 'friend' Alec Baldwin and said politics played a role in his manslaughter charges. (Photo Courtesy AP/Quake Media)

He agreed with a listener who complained she felt the charges were unfair.

"Prosecutors are politicians," he said,. "‘Well, a prosecutor is above politics.’ Prosecutors are politicians. ‘Well, they’re not supposed to take politics into account.’ Prosecutors are politicians," Cuomo blasted.

Cuomo suggested the prosecutor's "ego" and political "ambition" to attract media headlines were the real reason Baldwin was charged.

"They are human beings, and human beings have frailties and have egos and have ambitions. This conundrum happens for prosecutors all the time," he said.

"You can either charge Alec Baldwin and get a lot of headlines and look like you’re tough, that you’re going to take on the powerful Hollywood big shot, and then lose the case knowing you’re gonna lose the case, but then politically you can say, ‘I gave it my best. And by the way, in the interim I got $10 million worth of free publicity, right?’" he posed.

"That’s the political option here," Cuomo said.

Alec Baldwin shown on the "Rust" movie set in this crime scene photo.

The second option was to look at "the facts" and determine this "terrible accident" was "not a crime," he argued.

"And it’s unfortunate, it’s terrible, but it’s not a crime. And I believe that would have been the right position here," Cuomo said.

The Democrat argued that call would've been more difficult politically because it would've looked like Baldwin was getting special treatment due to being a celebrity.

"[Y]ou probably take criticism for people who say, ‘Well, the prosecutor didn’t want to do it because it was Alec Baldwin. So, I understand it was politically the more difficult position," he argued.

Social media users were critical of Alec Baldwin's Instagram post following being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

According to a search warrant executed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, obtained by Fox News, Baldwin and the crew were setting up a shot on the film set when the tragedy occurred.

Baldwin was working with the director and the cinematographer demonstrating how he was going to draw his revolver from its holster and where his arm would be for the new shot. While demonstrating, the firearm went off.

Baldwin's lawyer slammed the charges in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

