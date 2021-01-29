Ana Navarro calls McCarthy's visit to Trump 'white slavery': He looks like he's 'owned by his master'

Ana Navarro panned House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's recent meeting with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago, saying the GOP congressman is a "slave" to the former commander-in-chief.

Serving as a guest co-host of "The View" on Friday, Navarro went on a tear against the Republican Party for failing to "get rid of the cross that they've been bearing" by not supporting Trump's impeachment. She accused the former president of dividing the GOP and opening the party to "all sorts of nutjobs."

"Instead what we see is Kevin McCarthy, who has been all over the place, going down, making a pilgrimage to I guess what's going to become the Republican Mecca, what I call 'Far-a-Lago,'" Navarro said. "He went down there to make nice with Donald Trump because Donald Trump is threatening to open up a third party if Republicans don't continue to kiss his ring, among other body parts."

"I think it's pathetic... I think it's white slavery, what I just witnessed from Kevin McCarthy. He looks like he’s owned by his master, and his master is Donald Trump. It is pathetic," Navarro added.

McCarthy, R-Calif., who once said Trump "bears responsibility" for the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, reunited with Trump in Florida for a "very good and cordial" meeting, where McCarthy welcomed Trump's support in promoting GOP House candidates in the next election, according to a readout from Trump's team.

"President Trump has agreed to work with Leader McCarthy on helping the Republican Party to become a majority in the House," according to a statement from Trump-aligned Save America PAC. "They worked very well together in the last election and picked up at least 15 [sic] seats when most predicted it would be the opposite. They will do so again, and the work has already started."

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.