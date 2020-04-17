Amy Klobuchar says misconduct allegation against Joe Biden 'has been investigated'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said on Thursday that all sexual misconduct allegations should be thoroughly investigated and indicated that the one against former Vice President Joe Biden had been examined.

"He has said, and I agree with this, you’ve got to get to the bottom of every case and all allegations. I think The New York Times — I haven’t read all the stories. I read that one," she said on MSNBC.

She seemed to be referring to a lengthy Times report titled "Examining Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation Against Joe Biden."

"Your viewers should read that," Klobuchar told MSNBC host Ari Melber. "It was very thorough. They interviewed people. And I have done a lot of work on this. I actually led the effort to change the rules in the U.S. Senate so that it is easier to bring these cases forward and so that we have taxpayers not paying for bad conduct."

"I think this case has been investigated. I know the vice president as a major leader on domestic abuse, I worked with him on that. And I think that, again, the viewers should read the article. It was very thorough.”

Klobuchar previously competed against Biden in the Democratic primary but quickly became one of several former candidates who endorsed him for the Democratic nomination.

Tara Reade, a former aide to Joe Biden, is accusing the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee of sexually assaulting her during the early 1990s, when he was a senator. Biden’s campaign denies the charges.

In two recent interviews with The Associated Press, Tara Reade alleged the assault occurred in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the spring of 1993. She filed a police report in Washington on Thursday saying she was the victim of a sexual assault by an unnamed person in 1993, a copy of which was obtained by the AP.

It’s not the first time Reade has made an accusation against the former vice president. Last year, Reade publicly accused Biden of inappropriate touching but did not allege sexual assault.