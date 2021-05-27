Expand / Collapse search
America’s toughest soldiers compete in annual 62-hour ‘Best Ranger’ competition

The 2021 'Best Ranger' competition is the longest-running military contest in the US

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
Fox Nation's three-part documentary gives a look into the 2021

Fox Nation special "America’s Top Ranger" is giving an inside look into the 2021 "Best Ranger" competition in Fort Benning, Georgia – the longest-running military contest in the U.S. 

The three-part documentary series records the three-day-long physical battle between soldiers. Two-man teams compete for 62 hours straight while carrying 75 pounds on their backs and maneuvering 70 miles of obstacles with 38 total events.

Fifty-one teams begin on day one to be whittled down to 16 on day three, undergoing grueling events that mimic real-life scenarios.

One competitor described a water challenge obstacle comprised of crawling through grit and mud followed by a two-mile sprint as an "uncomfortable" experience. Others recalled target challenges being confusing, yet helpful for potential missions in the future.

