If Americans could ask President Biden for one Christmas gift it would be this

Americans shared the gift they want from President Biden for Christmas, ranging from brokering peace to securing the border. But many said their Christmas wish was for the chief executive to bow-out of next year’s election.

"Get out of office," Rick told Fox News while on the Music City's famous Broadway street. "Nothing else."

Neil said choosing not to run for re-election "would be the greatest gift that he could give to America."

However, Mel asked the president to "get elected."

"He's doing an excellent job," he said. "People just refuse to realize it because they hate him because they happen to be Republican."

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

During his third year in office, Biden faced a number of challenges, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, persistent inflation causing credit card debt to reach a 10-year-high and a worsening crisis at the southern border that broke records in fiscal 2023 with 2.4 million migrant encounters.

A New York Times and Siena College survey released Tuesday showed Biden losing to former President Trump 46%-44% among registered voters in a 2024 general election rematch. The survey also found voters ages 18-29 would back Trump 49%-43% over the president, a dramatic shift from July when polling showed Biden with a 10-point lead.

Some had hopeful Christmas wishes, like Peggie, who said she sought "peace" above all. Kat said she would ask Biden to secure the border.

'BEST OF THE WORST': AMERICANS SHARE THEIR IDEAL 2024 MATCHUP A YEAR OUT FROM PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

"I think that's very important," she told Fox News. "Or our way of life is going to disappear."

Ross wished for more support for the less fortunate.

"People that are in poverty, especially our veterans that are out there currently, anything to help them out is the best thing I could ask for," he said.

Like others, Reese asked Biden to "not run again."

"I like Biden, but we need somebody else," he told Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Really?" Reese’s friend Chuck reacted to his answer. "No, he can just keep doing what he’s doing."

Lisa asked the president to "quit lying," while Joan requested he "get a grip."

"I don't think he's in touch with the American people, the ordinary working people," Joan said.