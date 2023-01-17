Amazon delivery driver shares harrowing ordeal after falling 13 feet into septic tank

Amazon driver Charles Amicangelo recounted a terrifying moment after he recently fell 13 feet into a septic tank while delivering a package in Apple Valley, Calif.

Amicangelo said he noticed a hole in the ground as he approached a customer's property and on the way back to his truck, the ground underneath him suddenly gave way.

"Even though I kept a bit of a distance from the hole, I still managed to fall in because of the ground collapsing under my feet," he explained Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

In a viral video, Amicangelo is seen standing, surrounded by clay-colored dirt and large roots.

"I tried using these roots around me to get out [but] it just pulled more dirt on top of me," he said. "I just called dispatch, so hopefully, they are going to get the cops or the fire department here because I definitely don't want to try climbing out on my own again."

After he was rescued, Amicangelo went home, took a shower and went right back to work.

Host Tucker Carlson asked if he considered calling it a day and having a beer instead of returning to work.

"I did consider it," Amicangelo responded. However, he shared he was taught to always accomplish his mission in the Marine Corps and that played a big part in his decision to return to work.

"Another big thing is that had I not completed my route or attempted to at least - other drivers who had already been out there and done their entire routes would get stuck having to finish my route," he said. "And I just didn't think that would be fair to them either. But I did voluntarily offer to take my route."