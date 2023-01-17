Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Amazon delivery driver shares harrowing ordeal after falling 13 feet into septic tank

Charles Amicangelo went home, took a shower, and returned to work

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
Amazon driver Charles Amicangelo shares why he quickly returned to work after falling 13 feet into a septic tank on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' 

Amazon driver Charles Amicangelo recounted a terrifying moment after he recently fell 13 feet into a septic tank while delivering a package in Apple Valley, Calif. 

Amicangelo said he noticed a hole in the ground as he approached a customer's property and on the way back to his truck, the ground underneath him suddenly gave way. 

"Even though I kept a bit of a distance from the hole, I still managed to fall in because of the ground collapsing under my feet," he explained Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Charles Amicangelo fell into a septic tank in Apple Valley, Calif. 

Amicangelo said he never imagined he would fall into a 13-foot hole. 

Amicangelo said he never imagined he would fall into a 13-foot hole.  ((Screengrab/ Tucker Carlson Tonight))

In a viral video, Amicangelo is seen standing, surrounded by clay-colored dirt and large roots.  

"I tried using these roots around me to get out [but] it just pulled more dirt on top of me," he said. "I just called dispatch, so hopefully, they are going to get the cops or the fire department here because I definitely don't want to try climbing out on my own again."

AMAZON DELIVERY DRIVER HILARIOUSLY HONORS REQUEST TO ‘HIDE PACKAGES FROM HUSBAND’

After he was rescued, Amicangelo went home, took a shower and went right back to work. 

Amazon delivery driver Charles Amicangelo stands in sewage while waiting for the fire department to rescue him. 

Host Tucker Carlson asked if he considered calling it a day and having a beer instead of returning to work. 

"I did consider it," Amicangelo responded. However, he shared he was taught to always accomplish his mission in the Marine Corps and that played a big part in his decision to return to work. 

"Another big thing is that had I not completed my route or attempted to at least - other drivers who had already been out there and done their entire routes would get stuck having to finish my route," he said. "And I just didn't think that would be fair to them either. But I did voluntarily offer to take my route." 

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.