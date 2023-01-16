Alveda King reminds Americans of uncle MLK Jr.'s famous message: 'There's only one human race'

As Americans reflect on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. today, his niece shared a thoughtful message with FOX urging them to focus on what unifies us all as they remember the life and legendary lessons of the racial justice warrior.

Fox Nation host Alveda King joined "Fox & Friends," Monday, to discuss the significance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, pushing back on the far-left's ploy to advance the widespread "equity" narrative.

"We lived a total life of service and understanding that there's only one human race," King told co-host Pete Hegseth. "Skin color denotes ethnicity. Martin Luther King Jr said ‘We must learn to live together as brothers and sisters or perish together as fools,’ so to race bait and keep making big issues of skin color doesn't make any sense."

President Biden visited Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta over the weekend to honor King, where he once preached. Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), who now preaches at the church, invited him to the service and was with him during his visit.

"The battle for the soul of this nation is perennial," Biden said. "It's a constant struggle between hope and fear, kindness and cruelty, justice and injustice, against those who traffic in racism, extremism, insurrection, but I don't need to tell you that we're not always at our best, [at] this inflection point."

"We know there's a lot of work that has to continue," he continued.

Some critics have noted Biden's speech on Sunday had political undertones, and although King commended his words, she reiterated the need for his action to match them.

"We've got to take care of what's wrong and do more of what is right," she continued. "Now, I believe that President Biden should put his actions and his money and his heart where his mouth is. He's saying great platitudes, but what is he going to do about it?"



King pointed to race-based tensions currently plaguing America, calling for them to stop:



"He [MLK Jr.] even said he had a dream there would be no Black power, no White power – only God power and human power. He accepted that we were one blood and one race. We are. So this racism lie on skin color needs to stop. I pray it stops in this generation," King later told FOX Business host Neil Cavuto on Monday's episode of ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’