‘Alien’ star Sigourney Weaver chokes up over the idea that her acting contributed to Kamala Harris’ rise

'It’s been difficult since 2016, and we’re all very grateful about her,' Weaver said about the Democratic presidential candidate

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
Movie Milestones: "Alien" 45th Anniversary Celebrations Video

Movie Milestones: "Alien" 45th Anniversary Celebrations

A look at the original "Alien" movie impact & box office, 45th Anniversary celebrations including theatrical re-release 4/26 for "Alien Day", and we check out the next installment "Alien: Romulus".

"Alien" franchise star Sigourney Weaver cried happy tears Wednesday at the thought that her action hero roles paved the way for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid.

During a press conference at the Venice Film Festival, Weaver seemed visibly touched when asked if her career helped the rise of powerful women like the Democratic presidential candidate. 

"To think for one moment that my work would have anything to do with her rise makes me very happy, actually," the actress said, while tearing up.  

Kamala Harris and Sigourney Weaver

Actress Sigourney Weaver teared up when talking about Vice President Kamala Harris during the Venice Film Festival.  (Robert Gauthier / Contributor | MARCO BERTORELLO / Contributor)

Weaver, the 74-year-old actress whose role as Ellen Ripley in the sci-fi horror saga is a model for female action film heroes, was at the film festival to receive its coveted Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement in film.

Prompting the emotional response, a reporter asked Weaver at the press event, "To what extent movies, cinema can make it possible that a woman like Kamala Harris can be President of the United States?" 

"I love that question. I love that question because we’re all so excited about Kamala," Weaver replied.

The actress continued, saying, "it’s true" that her career may have helped Harris’ rise, considering how many women are grateful for her role in the first four "Alien" films.

"I have so many women who come and thank me," she said, before getting choked up and reaching for her water. 

Sigourney Weaver on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon"

Actress Sigournery Weaver on the set of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in Fall 2022. (Todd Owyoung/NBC )

Weaver, who also starred in the original "Ghostbusters" and James Cameron’s more recent "Avatar" films, continued to sing Harris' praises, describing her as someone she’s happy to see make her mark.

"It’s been difficult since 2016, and we’re all very grateful about her," she said.

Variety reported that elsewhere during the presser, the actress talked about the notion that she always plays strong female characters.

"I’m always asked why I play strong women and I always think that’s such a weird question because I just play women, and women are strong and women don’t give up," she said. "You know why? We can’t. We have to do it."

