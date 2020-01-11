GOP challenger says AOC failing New York by pandering for the spotlight

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is failing her congressional districts in New York by not working with other elected officials in her party and pandering for the spotlight, Republican U.S. Congressional candidate Scherie Murray said Saturday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends: Weekend" with host Lisa Boothe, Murray said Democrats are frustrated with Ocasio-Cortez and she is challenging for her seat because it is impacting her district.

"This is just another example of AOC trying to deliver socialism to America. And, she is trying to recruit radicals to do so," said Murray.

"I think it's just a shame that she doesn't want to support her own party and be a team player," she added.

AOC RILES DEMS BY REFUSING TO PAY PARTY DUES, BANKROLLING COLLEAGUES' OPPONENTS

Although Ocasio-Cortez has already topped the fundraising charts in her short time in Congress, Fox News has learned that she won’t donate a cent of her money to the Democrats' House campaign organization -- a position that has rankled some of her colleagues.

Instead, she is building her own fundraising operation for fellow progressive candidates to bypass the official Democratic Party infrastructure. Already, she's actively funding primary challengers to oust certain Democratic colleagues.

AOC SLAMS DEM CENTRISTS AS 'TEA PARTY OF THE LEFT,' SUGGESTS BIDEN SHOULDN'T BE IN SAME PARTY

Murray said she is challenging Ocasio-Cortez's seat because of how much her actions negatively impact the voters of her district.

"We are in this fight to combat what we see as a far-left socialist narrative that's detrimental to America. Democrats are up in arms with her," Murray told Boothe.

"I plan on being in the district and I have a record of accomplishments, unlike my opponent who, from the time since she [was] elected, has been her bid for the limelight and has left the constituents of the 14th District abandoned," she stated.

Murray believes that Queens and the Bronx deserve more.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"We don't need someone in Washington that's going to continue to divide the fight. We need someone that is going to unite the fight," she asserted.

"We need a leader in Washington that can work across the aisle and that's what I plan to do if duly elected to Queens and the Bronx to represent NY-14," said Murray.

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.