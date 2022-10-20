AOC blasted on Twitter for dancing at hecklers: 'She's mocking her constituents'

A now viral clip of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., made the rounds on Twitter as people across the political spectrum criticized the progressive political figure.

On Wednesday, protestors crashed Ocasio-Cortez’s town hall in Queens, shouting at her and holding signs. While protestors began chanting "AOC has got to go," Ocasio-Cortez sat on the stage and pretended to dance to the beat of the chants.

Eventually, a majority of the room turned on the protestors, allowing Ocasio-Cortez to speak.

Social media users shared the clip as an example of Ocasio-Cortez "mocking" her constituents in what they saw as a humiliating display.

LIFELONG DEMOCRAT ATTORNEY IGNITES TWITTER WITH SWITCH TO GOP: REPUBLICANS POSE ‘FAR LESS OF A THREAT’

The Spectator contributing editor Chadwick Moore wrote, "She’s mocking her constituents because she’s never lived in her district, they didn’t put her in power, and she doesn’t answer to them."

"Wow, they’ve turned on her like a pack of rabid dogs," conservative commentator John Cardillo commented.

"I present to you the ‘I fooled you all and got my bag’ dance," RedState deputy managing editor Brandon Morse wrote.

Conservative activist Ned Ryun tweeted, "From the French Revolution and Robespierre to now this Woke Revolution and AOC, the ends are typically the same: the Revolution ends up consuming it’s own. Sometimes with guillotines, sometimes like this."

"AOC dancing at protesters in her own district chanting ‘AOC has got to go’ is peak Pelosi performance. The crown can now be passed," former Democratic congressional candidate Johnny Akzam wrote.

"Imagine if Democrats like AOC realized they were the employees of the people in their districts and not above them..." Washington Times columnist Tim Young tweeted.

ABRAMS SCORCHED FOR SUGGESTING ABORTION ALLEVIATES INFLATION: ‘POSITIVELY GHOULISH’

A similar incident occurred last week when anti-war protestors interrupted another town hall the congresswoman was hosting. A pair of protestors heckled Ocasio-Cortez for her support in sending weapons to Ukraine during its war with Russia.

Despite Ocasio-Cortez previous comments on how protests should make people uncomfortable, she refused to speak with the protestors, calling them "rude."

During the rest of the video on Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez did try to speak to the protestors in attempt to defuse the situation.

"Respectfully, ma'am, you're saying, ‘ask us why' — y'all have been talking for 20 minutes, ok? We know why. We know why you're mad," she said. "Let's talk about it."

She also derided a man holding a sign reading "Wake up New York. Vote for Tina Forte. F**K AOC," calling him "classy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ocasio-Cortez is up for re-election to the New York’s 14th Congressional District in November. She faces off against Republican Tina Forte, a local business owner.