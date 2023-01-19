Alec Baldwin 'not above the law' following 'Rust' shooting: Prosecutors to Judge Jeanine Pirro

A special prosecutor and district attorney for the "Rust" movie set shooting case assured that Alec Baldin "isn’t above the law" and explained that a "totality of the evidence" led to his involuntary manslaughter charges in an interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro Thursday

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb pleaded their case against the renowned actor who faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" on October 21, 2021. Halyna died when a gun Baldwin was holding fired while practicing a scene.

Carmack-Altwies said she and Reeb heard from multiple accounts the set was not safe, despite it being Baldwin’s duty as the film's producer.

"Mr. Baldwin had a duty at the base level to never hold a gun and point it at a person while pulling the trigger," she told Pirro. "But he also had a duty as an actor and a producer on that set to have the bullets checked or to check them himself to make sure that they weren’t live."

Though Baldwin has maintained he did not pull the trigger and originally explained he pulled the hammer of the gun as far back as he could and released it, Reeb said the FBI’s lab report confirms he did.

"The truth is that that Baldwin lied when he said, ‘I would never point a gun and pull the trigger,’" Pirro analyzed. "That's a lie based on the type of gun, it's a single action. You have to pull that trigger."

Safety concerns were brought to the attention of management, but nothing was done about them, according to Reeb.

"This was a loose and reckless scene where safety was compromised just to save money and yeah, it was a big problem and I think he definitely should have known as a producer what was going on and did know what was going on," she said.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has also been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and a plea agreement was made with assistant director David Halls for a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon , according to a previous Fox News report.

Carmack-Altwies told Fox News it would be a "miscarriage of justice" if nobody was held to account for Hutchins’ death and the pair assured they don’t feel subjected to public pressure.

"I believe that we are doing what is right for Halyna Hutchins and what’s right for the process and the integrity of law," she said. "No one is above the law. Everyone is equal before the law and that’s one of the reasons that he is charged."

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.