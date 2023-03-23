Alan Dershowitz eviscerates Alvin Bragg's potential Trump indictment: 'I have never seen a weaker case'

Famed attorney Alan Dershowitz said on "Hannity" that the potential indictment against former President Trump is one of the weakest cases he's ever seen, arguing liberal Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is "disgracing" his office by considering an arrest for these charges. The author of "Get Trump" said Wednesday that Bragg should face an investigation if charges go forward.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ: I have never seen a case in my 60 years of practice which has so many holes in it. Start with the statute of limitations. It's seven years before he committed the crime. The New York State statute says the only exception for that is if his whereabouts are unknown. I have to tell you, even Bragg could have found that he was in the White House … and New York, well, there are photographs of him at his house on the street. He was not continuously out of New York. I don't see how you can twist and turn to make the statute of limitations disappear. And then you have all the other. How many holes are there? Shall I count the ways?

I have never seen a weaker case. And in the end, I really do think Bragg is worried about his own bar card. I think he's worried that if he brings this case and he uses a witness who he has to know is lying, there are going to be investigations of him and there should be investigations. He holds an office that was held by Bob Morgenthau, Frank Hogan, some of the great prosecutors in history and he is disgracing that office by bringing this case. So I hope he comes to his senses and doesn't bring this case, In my book ‘Get Trump,’ I named the book. I didn't make up the name, [it] was made up by Letitia James and by Bragg. They were the ones who campaigned on the promise of ‘get Trump.'

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has sent letters to two former Manhattan DA office attorneys seeking information that could support a claim that Bragg’s prosecution of former President Donald J. Trump would be politically motivated.

The attorneys, Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne sought to prosecute Trump in 2022, but Bragg rejected their legal theories. They then resigned.

Since then, Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election and Bragg has changed his decision on prosecuting him. Bragg's office is investigating whether Trump was involved in paying hush money to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

