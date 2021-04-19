Al Sharpton touts private jet before joining George Floyd's family as Chauvin trial concludes

MSNBC star Al Sharpton didn't exactly exude a man-of-the-people persona before arriving in Minneapolis to join George Floyd's family at the conclusion of the Derek Chauvin trial.

On Monday morning, Sharpton shared a video of himself walking on the tarmac before boarding a private jet hours before the closing arguments were made by the prosecution and defense teams.

"Headed to Minneapolis to stand with the Floyd family as closing arguments are set to be made today," the National Action Network founder wrote.

Critics on mocked Sharpton's tone-deaf tweet.

"Private jets for social justice. My God, America is rich," The Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg reacted.

"People still don't realize this guy is just a race-baiter. It's sad because he's rolling in the dough he's made from exploiting others," The Daily Wire's Beth Baumann wrote.

"And you felt showing off your private jet was appropriate because?" Washington Times writer Jessica Chasmar asked.

National Action Network did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

Closing arguments were made on Monday as the jury will deliberate whether or not to convict the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who faces murder and manslaughter charges.