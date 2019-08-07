Rep Al Green renews call to impeach Trump: 'We can't let him walk the Earth without that stain'

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, renewed his call to impeach President Trump on Wednesday, saying that Democrats "can't let him walk the Earth without that stain."

Green, who was one of the first lawmakers to push impeachment just weeks into Trump's presidency, appeared on CNN and echoed former Vice President Joe Biden's speech, telling anchor John Berman that the 2020 frontrunner "made the case" Congress should move forward with impeachment.

"To defeat him at the polls would do history a disservice, would do our nation a disservice, and would not allow us to do what they did in 1868 when Andrew Johnson, who was the bigot of his time, who was impeached by the radical Republicans," Green said.

"There ought to be radical Democrats and Republicans who are willing to rise to the occasion and say to this president, 'You are unfit, unworthy, and you must be removed from office.'"

The Democratic congressman told Berman that he'd be willing to work with the president on passing gun control legislation in the wake of the two mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton but stressed that impeachment is his "top priority."

The conversation circled back to Johnson, who was only impeached by the House of Representatives but later lost in the Democratic primary to Gov. Horatio Seymour.

“He didn’t get re-elected,” Green said. “He was impeached. And impeachment in and of itself is an indelible stain that ought to be placed on this president. We can’t let him walk the Earth without that stain, Mr. Berman! He’s caused harm to society! We need to do something about it!”