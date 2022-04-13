Air Force vet targeted by Big Tech says country is facing a 'serious' censorship problem: 'It's getting worse'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Air Force veteran who was wrongfully accused of violating LinkedIn's hate speech policy warned Wednesday that the country is heading in the wrong direction as Big Tech continues to censor dissenting opinions.

"We need to be calling them out on this censorship," Gretchen Smith told "America Reports" host John Roberts. "We all have a right as Americans to have a voice, to have an opinion…right now our country is in the wrong direction when it comes to freedom of speech and freedoms in general."

Smith's LinkedIn account was suspended over a post focused on her personal journey rising from poverty to holding four college degrees after serving in the Air Force . The post addressed President Biden's student debt forgiveness pledge, with Smith writing that she is "not responsible for your student debt."

LinkedIn immediately removed her post and restricted her account. Her account was later re-instated, but Smith said the platform's rush to remove her post represents a "serious problem."

"It’s overreach, it’s one-sided, and it’s getting worse. When they start targeting grassroots individuals like me, you know there is a serious problem in our country with freedom of speech," she said.

Smith's account had been restricted because she was using a personal page rather than a group page for her nonprofit, Code of Vets, a LinkedIn representative told her. The organization aims to use social media to help veterans in crisis or need , according to its website.

"We recognize there may be times when we don't get it right and we offer the option to appeal a decision if you feel content was removed in error," the representative said.

Smith said she stands by her post and maintained her opposition to student debt forgiveness.

"I truly believe in the American Dream," she told Roberts, "but we are each responsible for our own dream. We do not need the government handing us money. Because when they do that, it’s harmful. When you earn it yourself, you show more respect and you are able to nurture that."