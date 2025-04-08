Agriculture secretary doesn't expect egg prices to significantly increase after Trump tariff announcement

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins said she doesn’t expect there to be a significant increase in the price of eggs over the next few weeks after President Donald Trump rolled out sweeping tariffs on more than 180 countries and territories last week.

Rollins sat down with Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier on Tuesday for a wide-ranging interview on the potential impact of tariffs on American farmers and agriculture.

The United States has been importing eggs from other countries, such as Turkey and Mexico, to fill the supply gap as it grapples with a devastating bird flu outbreak and declining egg production.

The USDA Agricultural Marketing Service found in a report released last week that the overall value of U.S. egg imports was up 328% month-over-month and 450% year-over-year.

"Will those eggs be tariffed coming in from Turkey or South Korea, wherever they are? Yes, they will, but the market in America is already adjusting," Rollins said on "Special Report."

"We have been working on the egg issue, obviously, since we started a couple [of] months ago. We released a big bold plan on A) how to combat the avian flu , B) how to deregulate under Biden's crazy overregulations out of here, out of USDA that caused the prices to go up, even aside from the avian flu. We saw those prices significantly decline, but while that's happening, we also put forward massive repopulation."

The agriculture secretary doubled down on the Trump administration’s sweeping tariffs, arguing they are designed to "completely realign the American economy around putting America first."

She echoed Trump’s sentiments about the United States being treated unfairly by its trading partners, pointing to the European Union and Australia taking issue with U.S. beef imports.

"Some countries won't take our corn. And it isn't a tariff question," Rollins explained. "It's just an unfair trade practice and using unfair barriers to trade. So this is an all of the above approach across the cabinet. We are all hands on deck."