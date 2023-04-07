Afghanistan shows Biden doesn't seem to ever want to take responsibility as president, some critics say

Fox News host Lawrence Jones takes aim at President Biden for not answering to the American people for a much-criticized withdrawal from Afghanistan and other controversies on "The Five."

LAWRENCE JONES: (Rear Adm. John Kirby) answers to the commander in chief, but the commander in chief won't answer to the American people. He sends his aides out there to do it. I think that's what we should be upset about. Is the president refusing yet again to answer questions from the press? And I think that the press is getting tired of it, but then we move on to the next scandal, and they let him [get] by on that scandal. Again … the press can't be mad now, because they allowed the guy to be in the basement the entire time. How many press live shots did I do outside of Joe Biden's Delaware house begging him to come out and talk to the American people.

So, again, they can't be mad now when they allow the guy to do this through an entire campaign, and now they're suddenly upset that he won't speak now that he's the President of the United States. He's doing what he got elected doing.