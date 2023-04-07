Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Afghanistan shows Biden doesn't seem to ever want to take responsibility as president, some critics say

Lawrence Jones says Biden continues to refuse to answer questions from the press on 'The Five'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
'The Five' co-hosts weigh in on President Biden jetting off on vacation after the media blasted the White House report on how the Biden administration handled the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Fox News host Lawrence Jones takes aim at President Biden for not answering to the American people for a much-criticized withdrawal from Afghanistan and other controversies on "The Five."

BIDEN ADMIN REVIEW OF AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL REPEATEDLY BLAMES TRUMP

LAWRENCE JONES: (Rear Adm. John Kirby) answers to the commander in chief, but the commander in chief won't answer to the American people. He sends his aides out there to do it. I think that's what we should be upset about. Is the president refusing yet again to answer questions from the press? And I think that the press is getting tired of it, but then we move on to the next scandal, and they let him [get] by on that scandal. Again … the press can't be mad now, because they allowed the guy to be in the basement the entire time. How many press live shots did I do outside of Joe Biden's Delaware house begging him to come out and talk to the American people.

So, again, they can't be mad now when they allow the guy to do this through an entire campaign, and now they're suddenly upset that he won't speak now that he's the President of the United States. He's doing what he got elected doing.

