McCarthy says Pelosi must call lawmakers back to DC: America in 'unacceptable position'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on "Fox & Friends" Friday demanded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi call the House back into session following the terror attack in Afghanistan that killed 13 U.S. service members. McCarthy called for lawmakers to vote on a bill to block the withdrawal of U.S. troops until all Americans are evacuated from the country.

AFGHANISTAN EXPLOSIONS: 13 US SERVICE MEMBERS KILLED IN KABUL AIRPORT BLAST, MORE WOUNDED, OFFICIALS SAY

KEVIN MCCARTHY: Not only are we less safe there, but we are also less safe in America today. As you’ve reported, he's opened our border. Long before this collapse in Afghanistan, we have been catching people on the terrorist watch list coming across our border from Yemen. Not on the same day either.

What’s going to happen now where we’re watching ISIS grow again in Afghanistan, when 5,000 prisoners were released inside Afghanistan, when they now know where they can come to America? We’re less than three weeks from the anniversary of 9/11 and this administration has put America in this position, this is unacceptable. Nancy Pelosi needs to bring us back into session, bring up this bill, move this deadline and make sure every single American is able to leave Afghanistan.

