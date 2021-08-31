Chad Wolf sounds alarm on expedited Afghan refugee vetting, says corners may have been cut

Former Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf expressed his concern on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday morning surrounding the expedited process of vetting Afghan refugees as America's longest war comes to a grueling close. Wolf explained the vetting process, which typically takes months or even years, was conducted in a matter of days as thousands of U.S. allies accompanied American citizens back to the United States.

CHAD WOLF: When you have this amount of individuals that you have to screen and vet in a matter of days, there are going to be corners that are going to be cut. I think the most concerning thing is that visa applications are not finished and we know that they are not going to be finished in time. DHS is simply paroling these individuals into the country. That's how they get them here to the U.S., without any immigration status, and then they are doing the checks on the back end. You could have dangerous individuals at these military installations, leaving these military installations in some cases, and we find that they don't pass the screening and the vetting at the end of the day.

