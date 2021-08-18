Afghan interpreter for US military says Taliban is 'hunting' his family: 'Biden broke his promise'

An Afghan translator who lost his fingers to the Taliban for helping U.S. forces in the region pleaded with President Biden on Wednesday to spare his family from the terrorist group as it continues its takeover of the country following the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops.

"The Taliban, they just cut my cousin's neck off a couple of days ago…they are hunting my family and my brother's family," Saber Nasseri told "Hannity" on Wednesday.

Nasseri served as an Afgan interpreter for 11 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was captured by the Taliban during that time and sustained permanent injuries for his service.

"I fought for this country," he said. "I lost my fingers in the war, the Taliban cut my fingers off and cut my body, I got a lot of shrapnel. I worked for the Navy Seals, U.S. Marines in Afghanistan but right now the Taliban, they are hunting my family," Nasseri emphasized.

After relocating to the United States, Nasseri and his family were featured in a documentary about his service abroad. But, Nasseri fears the film has only endangered the lives of his family who remain behind Taliban lines.

"This country made a documentary movie about me….and my family is in the movie, too," he said. "They all are living close to the airport. In one week I didn't sleep, I didn’t eat good, and I am very worried about my family. I might lose my family," Nasseri, visibly emotional, told Hannity.

Nassiri said Biden "broke his promise" by leaving his family and other American allies behind.

"What is your answer for humanity, for me?" he asked, addressing Biden directly. "I support[ed] and sacrifice[d] for this country and now I need your help, what you will do?"

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley provided an update of the evacuation of American citizens and allies earlier Wednesday, pledging to successfully evacuate all American citizens attempting to flee the war-torn region.

"Right now there are troops at-risk. We are the United States military, and we will successfully evacuate all American citizens who want to get out of Afghanistan," Milley said during a joint press conference with Austin. "They are our priority #1. In addition, we intend to evacuate those who have been supporting us for years, and we are not going to leave them behind. And we will get as many out as possible."

But, Austin noted, the U.S. at this time lacks "the capability to go out and collect large numbers of people."